A day after Governor Ayodele Fayose accused APC governorship aspirants of compromising delegates with monetary gifts, a chieftain of the party, Mr. Akinlayo Kolawole, has warned delegates against selling themselves and the future of the state to moneybags.

He has also cautioned the 33 aspirants against desperation and violence in the election, saying all of them are leaders of the party and needed to exhibit restraint to avert anarchy in APC.

Kolawole, who has declared intention in the 2019 House of Representatives seat for Ekiti North Federal Constituency II, warned that desperation will destroy the party and dim its chances in the July 14 governorship poll.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday, Kolawole posited that the party stands a good chance in the impending governorship election, provided the primary is free, fair and transparent.

He reminded that the party needed cohesive force and strong will to be able to dislodge the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the election, saying this could only be attainable when the aspirants, whom he said command large followership are united and focused.

He said: “Our leaders and members must have it at the back of their minds that all eyes are on Ekiti. The whole world is watching and whatever transpires during the primary may determine the chances of the party in generalgeneraleral election.

“So, as loyal party member, I appeal to all concerned persons in the contest to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship and avoid any action that could promote crisis that can bring the party into disrepute.

“Let me also advise the delegates against voting with parochial

sentiment and financial gains. The destiny of APC lies in their hands at this particular period and its is expected of them to do what is right for the future of the party.