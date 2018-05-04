Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, also known by his stage name “2Baba”, has called on Nigerian youths to register for their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC), ahead of 2019 general elections.

He made the call at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Campus Outreach program on “Youth Votes Count,’’ at the University of Abuja, on Thursday.

Idibia, who is also an INEC Youths Ambassador, urged the youth to actively get involved in constructive political discussions, especially social media.

“Your vote is your bragging right, so get your PVCs, so take your destinies into your hands, whatever you want to be in the next 10 years start now.

“Let us go out and vote for our conscience. We have always been told that we are the future of Nigeria, it is our time now yet the old is still encroaching into our space.

“This coming election is our opportunity to change things, your destiny is what you make of it so use it wisely.’’

Another INEC Ambassador, Mrs Helen Paul, encouraged Nigerian youths to believe in themselves and in their ability to make difference in politics.

She expressed hope in the leadership of the Mahmood Yakubu-led INEC to deliver credible elections to Nigerians in 2019.

She urged the youth not to relent but get their PVCs to vote, and be voted to be able to participate fully in the elections.

Also, Mr Cobhams Asuquo, an INEC Ambassador, urged youths to recognize opportunities at their disposal.

Asuquo said that the saddest thing that could happen to anybody was not to recognize and use the opportunities at his disposal.

“Your vote is your right. It is your power, I beg you to choose to exercise that power because it determines what kind of future we will have as a nation.

“So I am begging you to use your vote wisely and intentionally collect your PVCs and make sure that come 2019, under rain or sunshine, you will come out to vote.’’

He, however, appealed to INEC to tackle the issue of underaged voters before the next general elections, to ensure credible elections.