An Ondo State member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Bamidele Baderinwa, has accused the state governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, of planning to impose candidates at the ward congress of the All Progressives Congress coming up on Saturday.

Also, some interest groups in the state APC have accused the governor and the Acting Chairman of the party, Mr. Ade Adetimehin, of planning to disenfranchise some members of the party in order to pave the way for their candidates at the forthcoming ward congress.

Baderinwa, representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency, who spoke with journalists on Thursday in Akure, the Ondo State capital, declared that the forthcoming congress must go in line with the constitution of the party and any plan to scuttle the democratic process of the Congress would be rejected.

“This is our party, nobody can send us out, we built this party together but any plan from any quarters to disrupt the due process in the Saturday congress will be rejected” the federal lawmaker stated.

A leader of one of the interest groups and Director-General of Olusegun Abraham Support group, Mr. Kunle Eko-Davies, alleged that some leaders of the party had hoarded the forms for their anointed candidates ahead of the Congress, making the forms unavailable to many members of the party.

He said the plan could disrupt the conduct of the Congress, calling on the National Working Committee of the party to wade into the matter.

He said, “They want to prevent members from voting. This is not in the best interest of our party. This is not in the best interest of democratic practices and due process. This is unknown to our extant APC constitution and it will not happen in Ondo State, God willing”

”We wish to inform all our loyal and party faithful that the nomination forms for the ward congress scheduled to hold on Saturday, 5th of May, 2018 arrived Ondo State Secretariat, Oyemekun Road, Akure, yesterday, 2nd of May, 2018 and all Ward Executive candidates who intend to contest for Ward Executive Committee are enjoyed to obtain there nomination forms from the party secretariat, accordingly.”