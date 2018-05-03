Presidential aspirant, Fela Durotoye, on Tuesday urged women to deny their husbands sex if they don’t have their Permanent Voter’s Card.

He said this at the annual Workers’ Day event called, ‘The Platform’, where he gave a speech about Nigeria and his reason for running for the presidential seat.

He said, “We need to get our PVCs. PVC is not a nice thing to have, it’s a need thing to have if you want a future that you can choose. In fact, for me PVC is not just permanent voter’s card, it’s the power to vote your choice.

“I have started a little movement where I’m asking every young lady to insist on asking any toaster for their PVC first. No PVC, no toasting.

“More than that, I’m working to collaborate with a few key people to ensure that every married woman whose husband does not have a PVC by July 1st, they’ll lock up. No PVC, no jangilova .”