The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ekiti has cautioned Governor Ayo Fayose to mind his business and declared that the governor’s meddlesome act was a sign that he had become frustrated and getting jittery.

The party reacted on Wednesday night to claims by Fayose that some of its aspirants planned to monetise Saturday’s gubernatorial primary.

The party described Fayose’s claimed as meddlesomeness, and describing it as figment of his imagination.

The State Publicity Secretary of APC, Chief Taiwo Olatunbosun , said what the governor had just displayed by raising “false alarm” was a sign that he was afraid of an impending loss of the July gubernatorial election.

”Fayose is frustrated and jittery, let him mind his business. He is not a member of our party so I don’t know where he is picking his information from

”APC is not like his own party, the People’s Democratic Party that has stolen our commonwealth and plunged the nation into a state of coma

“Yes, we will mobilise our members for the primary but the allegation that we are sharing that kind of money by the governor is laughable

”We will do everything that is right and within the constitution to send him out of the Government House, so let him start parking

“No amount of blackmail will stop or derail us. The Ekiti people are set for the APC and we will make sure we produce a candidate that is acceptable to the people.”he said.

The governor had raised the alarm over alleged movement of heavy cash into the state by some unnamed aspirants of the APC.

The governor said, while addressing newsmen at the Government House, Ado Ekiti that such monies were meant to compromise the delegates.

He hinged his concern on the fact that the governorship election slated for July 14 in the state might also be compromised by the use of cash, going by the alleged desperation of the aspirants who are jostling for the ticket of the APC.

According to him, the way the exercise was being compromised in the build up to ordinary primary, showed that the APC was merely paying lip service to the war against corruption.

The Governor wondered where the money being spent by the affected aspirants were coming from, saying that a particular aspirant allegedly gave each delegate N250,000, and another gave N500,000, with a promise to offer them N1 million each on Saturday, tthe day of the party primary.

He urged the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant agencies to beam their searchlight into the alleged monetization of the electoral processes in the state and guide against a repeat of same scenario when it comes to the gubernatorial election proper.