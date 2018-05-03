The senator representing Rivers South-East senatorial district in the National Assembly, Sen. Magnus Abe, has advised the leadership of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state to shelve every plan to manipulate the will of members of the party during ward congresses of the party slated for Saturday.

This came as the state chapter of the party, has warned its members to shun any act targeted at manipulating the process or causing violence, adding that anyone caught would be expelled from the party.

Addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, after a State Executive Committee meeting, Abe, a governorship aspirant of APC for the 2019 election, said: “We are trying to advise the party to avoid any situation that will make members unable to elect people that will manage the affairs of their party. We want to move away from speculations and look at the real things on ground.

“We have all continued to have confidence in the party to manage the situation in the party. It is always very difficult to convince somebody to walk to his funeral, that is why they carry people in caskets.

“The things that had happened in the party in the last couple of weeks have given members serious concern about the transparency of the process that is forthcoming.

“I believe that this concern will be adequately addressed so that we can move forward as one party. We still will wait to hear from the party on what should be done.”

Meanwhile, ahead of the forthcoming congresses, state Chairman of the APC, Chief Davies Ikanya, has warned that the party will not hesitate to expel members found to be involved in violence.

Ikanya said: “Of course, there will be free and fair congresses; the guideline itself has it that anybody, who is associated with violence will be expelled from the party if proved. We are saying this because the person will be given fair hearing.

“Same thing applies to those who are going to conduct congresses; if you do something that is untoward, you have to face the disciplinary process and if you are found guilty, the party will take disciplinary measures against you. Members must obey the guidelines of the party.”