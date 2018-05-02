A civil society organisation, Democracy Vanguard, has appealed to All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirants, not to approach the shadow election with desperate mindset to win at all cost.

The group appealed to party leaders to avoid manipulation of the process, in order to prevent violence in the state.

The group’s Coordinator in Ekiti State, Yetunde Fagbemigun-Adeoluwa, said there was need for free, fair and credible primaries in all parties for Ekiti to be peaceful.

Adeoluwa revealed that she was partnering with Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, and other relevant stakeholders to organise a governorship debate for candidates of political parties, so that public can be aware of their manifestoes.