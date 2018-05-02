Ten more political parties have joined a coalition of 14 others to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 elections in Lagos.

Kola Ajayi, chairman of the coalition, named Star Alliance, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday.

Mr Ajayi, who is also the state chairman of Alliance for Democracy (AD) spoke after leading some of the executives of the alliance to the secretariat of Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA), a new entrant in the coalition.

“Ten additional parties have just joined the coalition to challenge the APC in the state and offer a credible alternative in 2019.

“With the addition, the parties in the Star Alliance had risen to 24 and we are optimistic the number will continue to soar.

“The new additions were convinced of our determination to give Lagosians a better deal in 2019, hence their joining us.

“We will return Lagos to the people in 2019 and make the state better. That is the essence of this movement,” he said.

According to him, the new entrants include the PPA, the Green Party of Nigeria (GPN), Freedom and Justice Party (FJP), People’s National Congress (PNC) and the United Nigeria People’s Party (UNPP).

Others are Masses Movement of Nigeria and Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP).

Mr Ajayi disclosed that the new parties were absorbed after they approached the coalition to be members.

He said he led a visit of other coalition members to PPA secretariat to access the structure of the parties and their readiness to move with the coalition.

Mr Ajayi expressed satisfaction with what he had seen, expressing the optimism that the party would add value to the alliance.

The state chairman of PPA, Olumide Oguntoyinbo, expressed delight at the visit, saying the party was glad to be part of the movement.

He said there was the need for change in Lagos, hence the joining of the alliance by PPA to challenge APC.

Also, the state Chairman of FJP, Joseph Ogegbule, said the party was part of the coalition to bring about change in the state.

He said residents were yearning for a credible alternative to the APC and that he was sure the coalition would deliver the desired change.

Also confirming the alliance, Solomon Orji, State Chairman of the Green Party said Lagosians deserved better than what the APC government was offering them.

He said the party was proud of the coalition to “rescue Lagos in 2019”.