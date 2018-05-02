The INEC chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu said in Lagos today that PVCs of newly registered voters in the ongoing CVR would be made available from the end of the week.

“All the four millions cards of those that registered in 2017 will be delivered to each state of the federation.

“For those who registered in the first quarter of 2018, and those currently registering in the second quarter, I want to assure that everyone would get his or her card well ahead of the 2019 general elections,” he said.

According to him, the cards for those who registered in both 2017 and 2018 in Ekiti and Osun where elections will hold in July and September respectively, will be made available before their elections.

The INEC boss gave the promises as guest speaker at the 69th General Assembly of the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria, BON.

Mahmood said that INEC was determined to make 2019 elections free, fair, credible and peaceful, stressing that the commission needed the cooperation of all and sundry.

According to him, the media and politics are close ties because the media set agenda for political discourse and directive for political debate.

The INEC chairman said the electoral body had concluded project plans for the elections, and the commission was already in election mood, with the 2019 Presidential Election exactly 289 days away.

He said that INEC would conduct elections into 1558 constituencies comprising one federal, 29 gubernatorial, 109 senatorial, 360 federal, and 991 state constituencies, as well as 68 chairmanship and councilorship constituencies of FCT.

Mahmood said that the commission was projecting 80 million registered voters for the elections as the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) was ongoing.

The INEC chairman appealed to media to give equal access to all political parties and candidates, and stressed the need for them to organise debates for candidates seeking political offices.

He said that debates were necessary to deepen democracy and promote public discourse, as well as provide candidates with platforms to articulate position on public issues.

The chairman, who said that the commission was worried about low voters turn-out in elections, urged the media to assist the commission to overcome the challenge of apathy.

Declaring the event open, Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Idiat Adebule said the media had become so influential and could not be ignored.

“No government working for the people can afford to ignore the partnership with the media. The media is one of the strong channels through which we engage the populace,” Ambode said.

Ambode, who advised the media to embrace professionalism and must live up to the ethics of the profession.

According to him, the media must act as mediator between the government and the citizens, and cannot afford to fail Nigerians.

On the huge uncollected PVCs across the country, Ambode urged media to sensitise the people to participate in the electoral process.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event had in attendance several prominent persons like Dr Christopher Kolade, Chief Raymond Dokpesi among others in broadcast industry.