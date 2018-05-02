The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has raised the alarm over an alleged influx of questionable funds into the state ahead of the May 5 governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress.

He said genuine lovers of democracy should be worried that over N5bn cash will be going into a mere primary election of a political party that claimed to be fighting corruption.

The governor, who spoke in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, alleged that some of the APC governorship aspirants had earmarked N1m each while others budgeted between N200,000 and N500,000 for at least 1,500 delegates.

He said, “One begins to wonder because as at today, in the build-up to the primary some are giving delegates N250,000 and they will still give each delegate N1,000,000 during the primary.

“The whole of last weekend, APC aspirants are busy spending money as if it were the general election. And if true, we are fighting corruption, why are we doing this?

“The rate at which money is being moved in Ekiti and being spent now can compromise this election ahead of 2019. The way and manner APC is compromising the people ahead of 2019 election are alarming.

“You want to ask if they have 2700 delegates and they want to give each delegate. An aspirant giving N1m each would be spending N1.5bn on the primary on about 1500 delegates. This clearly shows that there is no corruption being fought.”