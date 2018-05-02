The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said hate speech, fake news and other forms of media reporting may likely trigger crisis that would threaten the peaceful conduct of the 2019 general elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at the 69th General Assembly of the Broadcasting Organization of Nigeria (BON) in Lagos‎ noted that next year’s general elections would be one of the most intense media-focused events in the political history of the country.

Prof. Yakubu regretted that ‘breaking news’ which used to be‎ the exclusive preserve of the traditional media, has been taken away by the new generation of bloggers and those who refer to themselves as ‘Citizen Journalists,’ adding that this poses a major challenge.

While he noted that this provides media organizations more platforms to ply their trade, the downside of it, according to him, is the circulation of fake news, which the unsuspecting public may believe as the truth.

“INEC has been a victim…. There is a lot of misinformation in circulation, some of which we have had to refute, posted on the social media by unprofessional journalists or bloggers.

“Some of them even open fake accounts in the commission’s name with the intention of duping the unsuspecting public,” the INEC Chairman disclosed.

He added that the commission had cause to ask Facebook to pull down a fake account which was asking people to apply for non-existent jobs at INEC.

Prof. Yakubu however, stated that INEC does not support censorship of the social media but called for constant and open conversation until a solution could be found through structured and sustained engagement between the media and other stakeholders.

He requested the assistance of BON‎ in voter education, professional and ethical coverage of the electoral process as well as organising debates for the candidates.

“It is a known fact that elections often tend to exacerbate artificial divisions within the complex environment of Nigeria and some actors often exploit these divisions to threaten the conduct of peaceful elections.

“It is the duty and responsibility of BON to mitigate this unwholesome practice as post-election violence are often triggered by hate campaigns perpetuated by opposing candidates and parties.

“The Nigerian Media Code of Election Coverage, adopted by the key media stakeholders’ organizations in October 2014, offers self-regulatory guidelines for fair, accurate and balanced coverage.

“BON should not relent in pushing for the regulation of political advertising and in promoting the obligation of broadcasters to give equal access to all contestants and in protecting the unity and national interest of the country against the use of unsavoury documentaries and hate speech especially during live campaign broadcasts,” the INEC Chairman added.