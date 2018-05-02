Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari has failed Nigerians, saying he will not rescind his stance on his administration.

Obasanjo said this in a statement signed by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, wherein he denied meeting with the Comrade Ayuba Wabba-led leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to canvass support for Buhari’s second term bid.

He also spoke about the just concluded meeting between the president and President Donald Trump of United States, saying “for whatever the meeting was worth, President Buhari again bungled another opportunity to self-redeem.”

“No wonder President Trump ordered him in a rather condescending manner to go back home and stop the killings going on in Nigeria! We hope now Buhari will heed Trump’s advice which hopefully will be considered non-abusive,” Obasanjo added.