A Kaduna State High Court on Wednesday quashed the suspension of two members of Kaduna State House of Assembly, saying due process was not followed before their suspension.

Justice Hannatu Balogun in her ruling on the matter said that the state assembly did not investigate nor allow the two lawmakers to defend themselves of any allegation against them.

She said that the suspension violated the rights of the lawmakers to fair hearing as guaranteed under section 36 (2) (a) of the Constitution.

The two lawmakers, Mr Bityong Nkom (PDP-Kaura) and Mr Danladi Kwasu (PDP-Zangon Kataf) were suspended by the assembly on Nov. 28, 2017.

They filed the suit asking the court to declare their suspension a nullity, as they were denied fair hearing.

Reacting to the judgement, counsel to the plaintiffs, Mr Samuel Atung said the court had reinstated and expanded the position of the law that in every proceeding where the right of citizens are violated, they should be given fair hearing.

Counsel to the assembly, Mr Alex Sarki said, “we have nothing than to accept even though I have my reservations.”

On their part, the two lawmakers said the ruling has proved that the court was the last hope of the common man, adding “we are excited justice has prevailed.”

No reason was given on the floor of the assembly when the decision was taken to suspend the two members on Nov. 28, 2017.