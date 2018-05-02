Another set of stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, led by the former Senate leader, Jonathan Zwingina, have refuted in strong terms statements credited to a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir David Lawal.

Lawal had been quoted as saying that the principle of zoning and inclusiveness has not been upheld in Adamawa APC.

The stakeholders said that the meeting was a one agenda meeting aimed at educate members of the party on the upcoming state congresses.

Zwingina made the remarks, on Tuesday, during a press briefing at the Government House, in Yola.

Zwingina said the party had already set up a reconciliation committee that had addressed most concerns within the party and that the grievances within the party have been addressed.

He maintained that the stakeholders meeting, organised by Governor Muhammed Umaru Jibrilla, was one in a chain of other meetings that had been held and the party was planning to hold more meetings to deal with matters arising within the party.

Speaking on the zoning within the party, Zwingina said, “This meeting was designed to clarify issues within the party.

“The Adamawa state chapter of the APC has already addressed issues of zoning within the party based on the recommendations of the National Executive Committee.

“The zoning in the state has addressed issues concerning all the zones in the state, it has also address faith based concerns and gender inclusion within the party.”

He explained that Governor Jibrilla was committed to openness and will listen to every point of view within the party in order to move the party forward.

He said he was not aware of any stakeholder boycotting the meeting and every stakeholder is working to further the interest of the party.