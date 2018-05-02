Senator representing Imo North district in the National Assembly, Benjamin Uwajumogu, has asked Nigerians to disregard those he called vocal minority who are opposed to President Buhari’s second-term bid.

According to him, there is no alternative to Buhari in 2019.

Uwajumogu, who is also the Secretary of All Progressives Congress, APC, National Convention Committee, also debunked insinuation that his position in the committee would be an avenue to get back at Governor Rochas Okorocha whom he said openly declared political war against him.

He said: “whichever way you put it or look at it, my loyalty to President Buhari is never in doubt. If they say that I’m President Buhari’s boy, they are not far from the truth.

“On whether my new position will afford me opportunity to confront my governor, Okorocha, I will say that will not be the case.

“You must realise that the position of secretary in the committee is not advisory but the engine room of the committee. It requires a lot of work and it cannot be delegated. So, there will be no time for confrontation as you are insinuating. A governor can delegate duties or can be represented but the secretary of the committee does not have that kind of option.

“Also, you know how important the congresses and convention is to the party and with a very little time, that may be the reason the position was not given to a governor.

“My position has nothing to do with the candidate Okorocha is supporting. The governor came out openly to declare political war against me and like I said earlier, the congresses and convention have nothing to do with who becomes the governor or who will get the party’s ticket.

“Since politics is local and I’m not from the same local government with Okorocha or with his Chief of Staff whom he has declared support for, the duty of the committee is to elect the executive that will run the party and I will ensure that in my duty, I will do justice to everybody.

“Mind you, I’m not the chairman of the committee but the secretary and my job will be mainly administrative. I will not be the one that will conduct congress in Imo State or any other state, my job is to direct the administration of the committee, take the records, and provide the information needed or whatever the chairman directs me to do. So, the fear that I may work against Governor Okorocha or anybody is completely unfounded.”

On President Buhari’s second term bid, Senator Uwajumogu said: “I’m not disturbed by negative reactions of few individuals who have no electoral value but are scared of President Buhari’s popularity.

“Why one of the former presidents is bent at stopping Buhari is not because Buhari has not done well within three years in office but because he doesn’t want Buhari to equal his political record of a two-term president.

“It is just ego that is driving certain people who are opposed to President Buhari’s re-election bid. However, for the President to have declared his intention to run in 2019, Nigerians will vote him and I assure you that my colleagues in the National Assembly and APC lawmakers in the states Assembly will back Buhari for second-term.

“Forget the negative comments by few of them, I tell you when the chips are down, we will know our tribes men.”