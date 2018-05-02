The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rivers State chapter, yesterday said it was shocking that the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, having failed in politicizing security to instigate crisis in the state, had resorted to using same propaganda and blackmail to bear on the ravaging soot in Port Harcourt, describing the development as self hate.

State PDP Chairman, Mr Felix Obuah, said this in a statement by his media aide in reaction to accusation by the APC, linking Governor Nyesom Wike to illegal refineries and other activities inducing the soot in the state.

Attributing the APC’s blindness to the virtues of the Wike administration, particularly his untiring efforts to contain the soot ravage in the state to hate, the PDP said that in no imaginable situation has the expression, “prejudice being the maximum hate for the minimum reason,” so real than in APC’s assessment of Governor Wike.

He said that the concern of Governor Wike was to ensure that all activities causing the soot menace were roundly tackled and stopped and not APC’s commendation, reminding them that hate has always been the coward’s revenge for being frightened.

He said: “Rather than expose themselves as idle minds and commentators on non-existing situations, the APC in the state could do well to assist the party in sorting out the confusion and problems ravaging the APC both at the state and national levels.

“On their boasting of eliminating the soot menace six months upon assumption of office in 2019, this is an admission of guilt which has corroborated Wike’s position that the Federal Government was plotting to exterminate the Rivers population by encouraging activities that cause the dangerous soot.

“Also on APC’s hope of grabbing political power in Rivers State in 2019, such reality only exists in a fool’s paradise. Rivers people now know better and are much more prepared to repeat the 2015 landslide victory for the PDP even in 2019 and beyond,” he added.