The leadership crisis rocking the Ogun State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has continued to escalate has following the rejection of Mr. Adebayo Dayo by the national leadership of the PDP.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given recognition to Dayo as the chairman of the Ogun State chapter, but the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus called the bluff of the electoral body.

Rather, the Secondus-led national leadership has continued to insist on Mr. Sikirulai Ogundele as the chairman of the state’s chapter. It’s on record that the Dayo-led group was denied participation in the party’s December 9, 2017 national convention.

INEC had earlier been on the same page with the party’s national leadership with Ogundele as the state’s chairman.

But the commission, in a letter dated April 12, 2018 and signed by the Secretary to the Commission, Mrs. Augusta Ogakwu said INEC Dayo remained the legally recognised chairman of the chapter.

Ogakwu cited compliance with a judgment of a Federal High Court in Lagos for the commission’s change of direction.

INEC had notified the PDP leadership of the judgment in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/1556/2017 delivered on February 9, 2017 as the basis for its latest position.

But both Secondus and the National Secretary of the PDP, Senator Umar Tsauri, in a reply to the INEC, said the leadership crisis in the Ogun chapter had been resolved in favour of the Ogundele-led group.

The letter, dated April 20, 2018 and copies of which were made available to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, insisted that the Supreme Court had settled the Ogun chapter crisis and others in the apex court’s July 2, 2017 landmark judgment in the case of PDP VS. Sheriff.

The letter quoted part of the apex court’s judgment as saying, “It is unfortunate this internal party crisis within the appeallant, has staggered a lot of its anticipated progress. In any case, it is my hope this imrboglio within the appellant will serve as a big lesson to all and sundry”.

The party leadership therefore asked the INEC to withdraw the recognition it has given the Dayo-led executive in compliance with the judgment of the Supreme Court.

The party’s letter to INEC stated, “It will therefore amount to an inexplicable vote face and unfortunate summersault if INEC were to withdraw the recogniton of the approved officials of our party in Ogun State, especially the State Executive Committee led by Sikirulai Ogundele.

“This will certainly throw the party back into avoidable conflict. We believe, this cannot be your intention or wish for our party”.

But in response, Dayo fired back at Secondus, saying the party chair should not constitute himself into an appeal court in a case already decided by a Federal High Court.

His letter to the national chairman, dated April 24, 2018, stated, “From all the foregoing, I am honestly amazed and shocked that you lent yourself to write INEC against its lawfully taken position to give recognition to my executive, out of your flagrant disobedience of subsisting court judgments of which you were corporately (as PDP) a party to the suit.

“Ridiculously, all your submissions in the letter to INEC were carbon-copy duplication of your solicitor’s submissions to the court before judgment was delivered to which INEC responsibly chose to obey and instructed you in polite administrative terms to comply.

“Maybe you now wish to sit in appeal over Nigerian high court judgments to interpret to your regulatory body, INEC, which judgment to obey and which not to by your discretion?

“Aside from this, your unnecessary letter to INEC bore gross misrepresentation of facts and distortion of the issues.

“Therein it was erroneously claimed that it’s the ‘exclusive right of the NEC’ of our party to determine leaders of the various organs whereas the party constitution is clear on how the ward exco upto the state excos and even through which the said NEC were to emerge.

“If the NEC has such powers, then what’s the essence of ward, LG and state congresses?

“Except for the national party officer’s self-serving and undemocratic tampering with the process; the NEC involvement should ideally be purely monitoring and not the egocentric manipulations as is now the case talks less of false claims of exclusive right to determine various organs and exco leaders”.