The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State has said it will act according to the directive of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello while making a choice between the party’s incumbent national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, and a former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole.

The duo are believed to be in strong contention for the chairmanship of the party come the national convention.

The Niger State Chairman of APC, Alhaji Jibrin Imam, told newsmen after the May Day rally held in Minna on Tuesday which he attended with the governor that the party was waiting for the “directive of our governor”.

“Our governor will tell us what to do who to vote for. We don’t have our own decision.

“At the appropriate time, the governor will call a meeting of stakeholders where he will tell us what to do. We will go with the governor because we are working as a team,” he said.

He however said that the state is prepared for the ward, local government and state congresses scheduled to hold this month.

Imam said he was not aware if materials for the congresses had arrived in the state because “I am a potential candidate”, adding that it was those who would conduct the election that would know when the materials would arrive.

Asked to comment on the face-off between Senator David Umaru on one hand and the governor and the party on the other hand, Imam said the party had tried to resolve the problem but so far had not recorded any success.

“We have called a stakeholders meeting on the matter five times. Some of those concerned came but the senator did not show up.

“We have not taken any decision, we will still call another meeting to see if we can reconcile everybody,” Imam declared.

The APC chieftain however warned that “if you are in a group especially a political party you should know the consequences of disobedience”.

“It is how you lay your bed that you will sleep on it,” he said.