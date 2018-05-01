The Katsina Youths for Sustainable Change (KYSC) says President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to the internal democracy.

The group which is of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Funtua, Katsina state, commended Buhari for rejecting the tenure extension of party executives at the federal and state levels.

In a statement, Na’im Abdullahi, director of the KYSC, quoted members of the group as saying Buhari’s stand would give room for internal democracy.

“Our zone contributed 600,000 votes to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 elections and we are ready to repeat the feat in 2019. To that effect, we will put up a series of events to shore up solidarity and support for the APC, President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Aminu Bello Masari in the 2019 general election,” he said in a statement.

“We call on all and sundry to join hands with Funtua zone and the APC, Katsina state in its resolve to move Nigeria forward by sustaining the change mandate.”

He explained that the rally was part of preparations for the APC ward, local government and state congresses scheduled to hold on May 5, 12 and 19.

Abdulahi said the Funtua zone is the largest in the state comprising 11 local governments and it has produced Abu Ibrahim, a senator, Aminu Bello Masari, Katsina governor; Hadiza Bala Usman, managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Samaila Isa Funtua among others.

Present at the rally were Ibrahim Jarmai Mahuta, a former member of the Katsina state house of assembly, and Haruna Abdulrasheed Funtua, a former speaker of the Funtua local government among others.