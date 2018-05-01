The Resident Electoral Commission, REC, in Ekiti State, Prof. Abdulganiyu Raji, has called on labour unions to enlighten their members on the need to make correct choices during the forthcoming election.

Prof. Raji noted that they should be made to understand how powerful their vote is and the need not to sell their vote for money.

Raji spoke at a public lecture in Ado-Ekiti to celebrate Workers Day where he was represented by the Public Relations Officer, (PRO) of INEC, Mr. Taiwo Gbadegesin.

The lecture had the theme: ‘The Role of Labour Movement in Consolidating Our Democracy.’

Prof. Raji while asking labour to consolidate the country’s democracy through voter education/sensitization, said that organised labour should make their members realize the stake they have in having a correct government.

The chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in the state, Comrade Raymond Adesanmi, called on the state governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, to honour his promise to Ekiti workers by paying all the salaries and allowances owed the workers before the end of his tenure, including the retirees and the pensioners as well.