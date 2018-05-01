Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday blamed an alleged political interference by the Federal Government on what he described as total collapse of national security in the country.

The governor, who spoke at the Government House, Port Harcourt, during a courtesy visit by participants of Senior Executive Course 40, 2018 Study Group 111 from the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, added that such ‘political actions’ had compromised the security architecture of the states.

Wike said: “What we have seen in most cases is that security lapses are a result of political interference.”

In Rivers, the governor cited transfer in and out of newly promoted Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr. Akin Fakorede, who he said was as ‘indicted election manipulator between March 29 and April 4, 2018 for the purpose of carrying out criminal electoral activities.’

He said the indictment of Fakorede was contained on page 66 of INEC Report into Rivers Rerun Elections, wherein the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Akin Fakorede, was indicted for electoral fraud, violence and ballot box snatching and abduction of INEC officials.

“The man was given special promotion as a reward for the job he did for the police in Rivers State during the rerun poll. He has been transferred back to the state in preparation for their planned manipulation of the 2019 general election.

“They brought him back because of his expertise in ballot box snatching and election violence.

“The Federal Government has laid the foundation for crisis and violence in 2019. They are the ones who perpetrate crisis. We are peace makers; that is why we are drawing the attention of the international community to these actions,” Wike said.

Also commenting on the Neighbourhood Safety Corps, Wike said the agency was established to complement the work of federal security agencies, adding that the organisation was fashioned in line with an existing model in Lagos State under the leadership of respected retired military, police and paramilitary senior officers.

The governor said while the Federal Government allowed the Neighbourhood Safety Corps to thrive in Lagos, Nasarawa and Kaduna States for political expediency, they opposed it in Rivers State.

He said: “The Federal Government security agencies lack the personnel and equipment to provide security for all communities. The neighbourhood safety corps will complement their efforts. Apart from payment of salaries, the state government funds the logistics and operations of the security agencies.”

In his remarks, leader of the Senior Executive Course 40, 2018 Study Group 111 from the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Rear Admiral Ahamefule Eluwa, said the group was working on how to proffer solutions for the security challenges facing the country.