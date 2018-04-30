The police in Adamawa have arrested a Social Democratic Party (SDP) gubernatorial aspirant, Mr Abel Behora, for alleged inciting statement.

The command spokesman, SP Othman Abubakar, who confirmed the arrest to newsmen on Monday in Yola, alleged that Behora committed the act in a political programme aired on a private radio station in Yola.

Abubakar said Behora would be charged to court on four counts, including defamation of character and dishing out false information against the police.

Abubakar urged politicians to play the game according to the rules, adding that the police were committed to ensure sustainable peace in the state.