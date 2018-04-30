Chief Perry Opara, the National Chairman of the National Unity Party (NUP), on Monday called for more participation of women and youths in the current democracy ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Opara told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that there was need for political parties to encourage women and youths to be more active in politics.

He said that NUP recognised the fact that women and youths had a lot to contribute to the socio-economic and political development of Nigeria and as such, was encouraging more of them to vie for elective positions under its platform.

Opara said, “We have many Nigerian youths that are multi-millionaires doing legitimate businesses. So, I think they should be encouraged to participate in the governance of our nation at various levels.

“My party is women and youth friendly. We are thinking that women have a role to play in governance and they should be allowed to participate actively in the 2019 general elections.

‘’It believes that young people should be given opportunity to contribute their quota to national development because they cannot, in any way, be erased from governance in Nigeria.

According to him, some Nigeria’s former leaders, including Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida and the current President, Muhammadu Buhari, once ruled the country while they were youths.

“So, it is not only about experience because youths can learn on the job and become even more competent, but they must be given that opportunity first.

On the chances of the NUP in 2019 general elections, Opara said the party was in coalition talks with other political parties to field a single presidential candidate.

He, however, said that such candidate must be one ‘’that can take on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).’’

He said while Nigeria had 68 political parties, it was impracticable for all the parties to field a presidential candidate.

“We want to harness human resources and see who is best fitted for the job.

‘’We want a person who can do it better than what Nigerians have seen so far since the return of the country to democracy in 1999.

“So, after the election, we can now form a Government of National Unity which will have representatives from all the political parties.

“This will create a sense of belonging to everybody and help to bring stability to the polity.’’