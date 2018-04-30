The lawmaker representing Obokun constituency in the Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, on Friday, flagged off the second phase of his ward to ward empowerment programme and distribution of farm implements to 450 farmers.

He flagged off the programme at the palace of Owa Ooye of Imesi-Ile, Obokun Local Government on Friday.

Some of the materials distributed include, farming equipments, clothing materials, cash gifts, flat screen television and DSTV connection, among others.

Oyintiloye, while presenting the materials explained that the empowerment programme was the sixth of its kind which would still be continued to cover all the wards across Obokun State Constituency.

He said he took it as a point of duty to give back to his constituency from his personal income in order to justify the essence of his election by his constituents.

Oyintiloye thanked leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress in Imesi-Ile for their steadfastness and sense of responsibility which is the secret behind the party’s success in the area, urging them to keep growing in unity as the state prepares to elect a new governor.

Present at the programme, the state Commissioner for Special Duties, Honourable Mudashir Toogun who explained that the duties of a lawmaker like Oyintiloye does not entail cash gratifications and materials empowerment applauded him for striving to ensure that the people get dividends of democracy.

Noting that there is no financial provision for the gesture being exhibited by him, and the subsequent ones, he said the lawmaker has again proven to be on the side of his constituents regardless of the economic situation.

The Commissioner then noted that the empowerment programme was worthy of emulation, urging the beneficiaries of the materials and cash gifts to make good use of them and remain committed to the success and development of the ruling APC in the state.

Also, the Chairperson, Obokun Local government, Mrs. Olatunde Adejoke, who identified Oyintiloye’s empowerment programme as extra-ordinary in the constituency urged the entire constituents to keep praying for him to do more.

The beneficiaries among who were mostly youths, aged men and women lauded the lawmaker for the gesture, saying through series of empowerment programmes and various interventions, he has justified the confidence his constituents reposed in him.

They assured that they would make judicious used of the materials distributed to them to encourage him to be more committed to give back to the society.

Women under several associations like market women, political groups among others attended the programme.