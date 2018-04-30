Edo South Youth Coalition (ESYC), a youth group, has insisted that they will commence recall process against Senator Matthew Urhoghide for calling for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The coalition warned that the senator could only avert the recall if he recants his position.

Urhoghide, PDP – EDO South, had on Thursday moved a motion for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari, but he had denied moving the motion.

Instead, he explained on Saturday that he only explained at the plenary that Buhari committed an impeachable offence for spending money to buy jet fighters without necessary appropriation.

The senator had been in the eye of the storm since he moved the motion.

He was on Friday evening humiliated by youths from his constituency at Benin Airport upon his arrival from Abuja.

Uroghide had alleged the Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu and the chief of staff to the Governor, Mr Taiwo Akerele, were responsible for the mob action against him by some youths sympathetic with the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Airport.

Mr. Ehis Odaise, in Benin City on Sunday challenged the Senator to respond to their query that he did not consult with his constituents before he moved the said motion.

The ESYC advised Urhoghide to be responsible for his predicament than dragging people who are not from his constituency as being responsible for his ordeal.

“We want to unequivocally say here that we are bonafide constituents of Edo South Senatorial District and we deserve the right to know what our representative is doing.

“Our action is to ensure that we get adequate representation in the Senate.

“We call on Uroghide to respond to the issues we raised in our protest against him and should stop dragging the Deputy Governor and the Chief of Staff who are not even from Edo South into the issue.

“We reiterate our position that he should withdraw his .motion or we will commence recall process against him.

“We demand that Senator Matthew Uroghide withdraws his statement totally as his 48 hours for his recalls ends 29th April 2018.

“We are a group that believe in proper representation and has nothing to do with the person of the Chief of Staff to the governor.

“Edo state remain an APC state under Governor Godwin Obaseki who is committed to bring good governance to the people as desired by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Uroghide had told journalists at the airport in Benin City that he did not move an impeachment motion against the president adding that he understood what Section 143 of the Constitution was all about.

He insisted that there was no impeachment motion during plenary and that the media acted out of ignorance by referring to what he said as impeachment motion.