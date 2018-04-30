The senator representing Rivers East senatorial district at the National Assembly, Chief Andrew Uchendu, has urged Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to stop alleged attacks on him.

Uchendu, who spoke, weekend, at the First African Church (Holy Trinity Anglican Church) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, during a victory thanksgiving organised in his honour by his family, stated that his victory was as a result of God’s intervention.

He called on Christian leaders to ask Wike to stop attacking him, noting that his concern as a senator was to ensure peace and development in his senatorial district and Rivers State as a whole.

He said: “One month after I was sworn in, I was attacked and flown abroad unconscious for medical attention by Mr. Chibuike Amaechi and his wife. But today I am back to represent my people with a stronger voice.

“Tell Wike to stop fighting me. I am anointed by the Lord. I decided that my victory will be dedicated to peace and reconciliation in the state. I wrote to Amaechi and Wike that I want to make peace. Amaechi invited me but till today Wike has not acknowledged my letter.”