All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State, weekend, alleged that a serving senator (name withheld) and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, imported militants to the Benin Airport last Friday with the aim of assassinating the governor of the state, Mr Godwin Obaseki.

But PDP, reacting through its spokesman, Chris Nehikhare, said: “The APC thugs were actually at the Airport to assassinate the senator. The APC thugs were aggressive. It was obvious they were mobilised and they had a mission to accomplish. Our people were at the Airport to welcome the senator after moving such a motion at the Senate (for Buhari’s impeachment).”

PDP also condemned in strong terms, the attack on the senator, alleging that the attack was state sponsored.

APC, in a statement by the state Secretary, Lawrence Okah, said: “We have read with disappointment the comments by the senator and his party, the PDP, accusing APC and the state government of promoting violence in the state. We want to set the records straight.

“The information available to us was that our youths had a fracas with PDP youths after they attacked our youths and in the process the senator who was busy abusing President Buhari had a heated argument with the senator for abusing President Buhari and it was in that situation that the governor met them and his security operatives smuggled Governor Obaseki to his vehicle.

“So his allegation was baseless and we want the Commissioner of Police who was there to investigate it. Why will a senator plant militants at the airport, the same time Obaseki was arriving the Airport?”

Nehikhare on his part, said “On Friday, our senator in the presence of the state governor was attacked by the APC government’s sponsored thugs as he disembarked from the plane that brought him from Abuja.

“We were informed when the flight was airborne that APC thugs kitted in black had been mobilized from Government House with a mission to invade the Benin Airport and their target was the senator.”