The ruling All Progressives Congress has denounced a portal purported to belong to it and alleged to be for members’ registration.

In a tweet on its official Twitter handle @OfficialAPCNg, the party warned members of the public to be wary of the said website, saying it is a scam.

“The attention of @OfficialAPCNg has been drawn to a purported membership registration website, http://www.apcregistration.com. The website is unauthorised and a scam,” the tweet reads.

Meanwhile, a visit to the website, http://www.apcregistration.com/index.php/new_member is complete with the party’s logo, and it encourages visitors to register with details such as full name and residential address, passport photograph, date of birth, email address and INEC Voter Registration ID, among others.