The State Executive Committee (SEC) of the Labour Party (LP) in Anambra State has passed a vote of no confidence on the chairman of the party, comrade Luke Ezeanokwasa.

A statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Chief Rich Onourah said the SEC unanimously passed the vote of no confidence on the State Chairman, for failing to discharge his responsibilities, neglect and dereliction of duty, among other offenses, in line with ARTICLE 19 section 2 subsection B3, of the Labour Party constitution.

- Advertisement -

There are indications that the development may not be unconnected with the role the chairman played in the last Saturday governorship primary held at the party secretariat in Awka where an aspirant of the party had claimed that he was shut out of the proceedings to favour another aspirant with the ticket of the party.

According to the statement, Comrade Uche Ugwoji has been unanimously chosen to act as the state chairman.

However, a 5-man disciplinary committee has been set up to investigate the sacked Chairman.

The disciplinary committee has the party’s Organizing secretary, Prince Ifeanyi Iwuogwu, as the chairman, Hon. Alex Ode Mbagwu, as the secretary, while others will serve as a members.