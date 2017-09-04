The embattled former Deputy Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Mrs Elizabeth Ativie, met with the leadership of her party, All Progressives Congress, APC, in Uhumwonde Local Government Area of Edo State, weekend, and it was agreed that she will hand over the controversial official vehicles to the leadership of the state Assembly, led by Speaker, Mr. Kabiru Adjoto.

Consequently, the leaders of the party in the council, led by Mr. Charles Idahosa, appealed to the leadership of the House to lift the suspension placed on the lawmaker so she can continue to represent her constituency.

Idahosa, who briefed journalists on the outcome of the meeting between the lawmaker and leaders of her constituency, said: “We reviewed the situation because it was becoming messier and we told our lawmaker that we need to put a stop to this.

“We cannot be involved in any altercation with the leader of our party in the state, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, who we all respect a lot. Again, we are not happy with the way and manner the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, suddenly hijacked what was not their business.

“So, our lawmaker (Ativie) understood the situation and we all agreed that the vehicles will be returned. We want her to continue to represent us at the Assembly and that is why we also appealed to the House to lift the suspension placed on her.

“We are appealing to them to consider the fact that she is the only woman in the House; she is like a mother, and whatever happened in the past was due to the tension.”