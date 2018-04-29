National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, had said that the problem with the country is lack of understanding of history.

He stated this during the public presentation and launch of the biography of Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu iliyasu Bashar in Birnin Kebbi.

“Our problem in Nigeria is not about poor economy, but lack of understanding of difficulties Nigerians are going through,’’ Tinubu stated.

According to him, the destiny of each and every one is in the hands of God irrespective of who we are, or where we come from.

“Whether you are from West, South, North, nobody has control over what God has for our lives.”

He however charged traditional and religious leaders to preach peace and unity irrespective of their religions, tribes and geopolitical zones.

“There should be no tribal war; we must share boundaries, co-exist and share economic issues with ourselves.’’

Tinubu lunched 20 copies of the book for N20 million.

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, who chaired the event, said his presence was because of the relationship between the people of his constituency and the Gwandu Emirate.

He said he would continue to support any cause that would promote peace and unity of Nigeria.

Saraki commended late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, for initiating the writing of books to foster understanding and knowledge in the country, adding that the books will further brighten the future of Nigerian youths.

The event was attended by dignitaries from the various parts of the country, including Emirs from Jigawa, Niger, Nasarawa, and Ilorin.