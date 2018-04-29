The attempt to recall Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west senatorial district, has failed.

Out of the 189,870 signatories to the petition to recall him from the upper legislative chamber, only 18,742 were verified by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday.

The verified signatories represent 5.34 percent of the 351,146 registered voters in Kogi west, thereby not meeting the required criteria.

For the verification exercise to succeed, 50 percent plus one of the signatories to the petition had to be verified.

Announcing the result of the verification exercise on Sunday morning, Ukertor Moti, the declaration officer for the exercise, said a referendum — the next step in the recall process — will not be held.