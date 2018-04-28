Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi has paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Michael Adeyemo, on Saturday.

Ajimobi led the State Executive Council and Assembly members on a condolence visit to the deceased country home, Lanlate, where they also consoled the monarch of the town, Arowooje of Lanlate, Oba Lateef Olagoke.

During his visit, the governor made no statements, as he only signed the condolence register which had been opened, said a statement by the Oyo State Government on Medium.

Adeyemo, who represented Ibarapa East State Constituency died suddenly on Friday.