Senator Matthew Urhoghide, representing Edo South senatorial district, has said he has ‘no regrets’ and ‘cannot be cowed’ by anybody for moving the motion on the floor of the red chamber of the National Assembly for the legislators to invoke section 143 of the constitution against the President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the President’s resolve to purchase the Tucano aircrafts was noble because of the security challenges in the country but proper procedure was never adopted.

This is as tight security has been beefed around his Etete road residence in the ancient capital town of Benin City following the attack on him by suspected thugs loyal to the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state over the impeachment motion against President Buhari.

Urhoghide said the motion which for days running has sparked reactions in several quarters was not intended to impeach President Buhari but to pave way for lawmakers to do things separately in line with their oath of office to uphold the nation’s constitution.

Speaking with newsmen today in Benin, the Edo state capital, Urhoghide deplored the ugly incident that played out at the Benin airport on Friday in which he was humiliated by suspected thugs, describing as shameful.

He pointed out that the action was in contradiction of the kind of representation the eighth assembly has provided since 2015 and ideal democratic practice, especially when other nations are moving in the right direction.

The PDP legislator vowed to take appropriate legal action against those behind his travails, adding that he was “at liberty to say anything against the APC government,” stressing that he is very competent as chairman of the chairman of the senate committee on public account and also a member of the appropriation committee to talk on issue that has to do with expenditure.

According to him, “I am not surprised because I know there is still a whole lot of ignorance that is expressed among the elites and of course the political class. So if this gimmick is not playing along with the direction that some people want it, then they see you as a deviant. That is what you saw yesterday, asking a riffraff, a boy of no consequence to lay hands on me, an elected representative of the people and a serving senator in this country; so it is a shame on this country.”

“And I want to tell you that the whole is seeing it and I have followed the path of the law, incidentally it happened in the very presence of the state governor, the commissioner of police in the state was there, all other security agencies including the commander of air force base in Benin, Air Commodore Oshobande, they were there. They saw everything and when the boy hit my head and threw away my hat, they saw it.”

“I was still assuming and I still want to assume that the governor did not see it. It is a shame on the state that as an elected senator of this state that I could be so humiliated in the presence of our own leaders in this state. But I want to say something; one day I am going to leave the Senate because am not there forever it could even be tomorrow. By the time I leave the Senate my integrity will be intact and all these people who believe that maybe some of us feel part of this thing will find out that there is second address,” he stated.

He said, “If at this time I cannot say the truth, I will be the most miserable man. I have sworn according to the seventh schedule of the constitution to the oath of allegiance of this country, to have maximum allegiance to this country and to defend the constitution and of course, the other oath I subscribed to is the oath of membership of the senate of the National Assembly.”

The renowned Pharmacist noted that the full implication of the what the Presidency and others did by not including the purchase of the aircrafts in the budget was a “rumble jumble” as the action of the President amounted to placing the cart before the horse.

“We said this ideal is noble to buy these aircraft so we can fight this insurgency to a standstill in Nigeria but the President ought to have gotten a nod from the National Assembly. If this is the case Section 80 of the constitution has been violated, that is the truth. If anybody is pretending that nothing was done the person should go to a mental home. Section 80 (1, 2, 3, 4) clearly states that any money spent from our collective patrimony that is the consolidated revenue fund must be appropriated by the National Assembly. No kobo should be spent without appropriation by the National Assembly,” Urhoghide explained.

“We were set before the devil and the deep blue sea; a good objective, a noble objective but a wrong procedure for the payment (of the aircrafts). Why is it that the constitution is being violated and you said we are senators? Section 143 didn’t say we should remove the President from office it takes the mind of an illiterate of somebody who is not aware. And to get the President to explain why he breached the constitution, we need two-thirds. I said invoke section 143 and it has steps. You can see that it takes wide process.”

He said, “That contribution I made is what has been misconstrued and they said I said they should remove the Prescient. Couldn’t I have spoken for God’s sake? I don’t have any regret for what I said. I stand on it. Every right thinking mind knows that ought to be.”

“Because of selfish interest here (Edo) which of course I don’t even have anything against. They just believe they want to show to the president that Edo State everybody is cowed. Even the PDP senator that is where we can regulate him, we are going to bring touts to way-laid me at the airport.

“I told the PDP this is not a war a want to fight on a partisan basis. I have immunity even in the legislative practitioners’ act, to anything I say on the floor of the Senate. What I said in the Senate I am being crucified outside; I am going to bring it back to the Senate on what has happened. And I believe all the law enforcement agencies in this country must see all the threats am being subjected to because I performed my duty as a serving senator,” he said.