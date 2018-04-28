The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday met behind closed-doors in Lagos with all the party’s aspirants for the Ekiti State governorship election.

The meeting was held at the old State House, Marina.

It had in attendance the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and about 24 others, hoping to clinch the APC ticket.

A former interim National Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, attended the meeting.

Tinubu told reporters after the meeting that it was aimed at putting the APC house in order.

According to the national leader, the aspirants were invited to get their commitment to cooperate with one another as well as the party’s leadership for a transparent primary

Tinubu said, “We invited them; they came over and they have been here for hours. For what purpose?

“Free and fair primary that is transparent, that is not tainted, that is incorruptible, that is indisputable and they said that is what they demanded of us.

“We have, therefore, agreed to guarantee that there will not be interference in the political situation and to pledge our support for them.”

Tinubu added that the APC leadership also demanded of the aspirants “cooperation and a promise that whoever emerges the party’s candidate at the end of the May 7 primary (election) would be supported by all.”