Less than three months to the Ekiti State governorship election, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has expressed its determination to produce the next governor by defeating the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led government.

The State Secretary of SDP, Oludele Bankole, who said this yesterday while addressing reporters in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, he said the electorate were tired of both the PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC) and earnestly yearned for a progressive platform to bring about the needed change that would rescue them from the social and economic woes inflicted on them through bad governance.

Bankole said Ekiti deserves a better and positive change and SDP remains the desired platform, given its people-oriented programmes and manifesto, which incorporates sustainable development, massive agriculture, human capital development, youth and women empowerment and economic recovery.

The SDP chieftain expressed regret over the high rate of poverty and hunger in the state which he said was caused by the non-payment of workers’ salaries and pensioners’ entitlements, stressing that his party had not endorsed any candidate and its primary would be competitive as more aspirants show interest.

Bankole urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to act as an unbiased umpire and conduct a free and fair election that would stand the test of time and integrity.