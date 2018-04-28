No fewer than 5,000 members including 59 leaders of the All Progressives Congress, Bayelsa State chapter, have dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party.

The defectors, who cut across the eight local government areas of the state, claimed through their leaders that they returned to the PDP because the APC was confused, lacked focus and had no desirable agenda for the Ijaw people.

Governor Seriake Dickson received the defectors in company with other PDP leaders in the state at the party’s secretariat in Yenagoa on Friday.

The governor said the APC had shown Nigerians and the Ijaw people that it (APC) had no agenda to make progress possible.

According to him, many of the returnees were deceived to join the APC but had realised that the party is bereft of ideas and have decided to rejoin the PDP to contribute their quota to the development of Bayelsa State.

As regards the 2019 elections, Dickson assured party members not to panic as the PDP remained intact and would ensure the defeat of the APC in the state.

He said the PDP government in Bayelsa under his watch had placed the state on the path of peace, prosperity and development, adding that Bayelsans are happy with the party.

He called for more support for the party leadership and assured the returnees that the PDP would create a level-playing field for all aspirants to contest elections.

Dickson said, “The PDP is the only party that has a developmental agenda for the Ijaw people. What we do in PDP is to strategise to win elections and after elections, we work for the development of our people because we are in politics to serve our people.

“The other party comes to kill our people because they lack the vision, they have no agenda for our people except to destroy what our founding fathers have built and what our government is consolidating on. Except us, no person, nobody in the South-South in any party had won election under the ruling APC.

“We were the first to win election in the South-South under the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency. Any person who is deceived to contest election in 2019 on another platform other than PDP will still lose because only PDP can win election in Bayelsa State.

“I am very grateful to all our brothers and sisters for taking the decision to return but while you were away, our party became very cohesive and strong with order and discipline. So watch out for those who want to divide you and sow seed of discord.

“On behalf of your government and the leadership of the PDP, we promise all of you level-playing field and fair play. You are welcome back home to your party. All the leaders who have come, none of them should suffer any loss of prestige or seniority, all of them should be incorporated into the appropriate organs of the team, from their communities, wards, local government area and at the state level.”