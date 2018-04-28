The European Union Centre for Electoral Support has pledged support to the Independent National Electoral Commission in ensuring the inclusion of persons with disabilities in electoral process.

Project Director of ECES, Mr. David Le-Notre, said this in Calabar, Cross River State during a five-day bridge training workshop for INEC Desk Officers, which ended on Friday.

Le-Notre, who was represented at the workshop by a Senior Electoral Expert in ECES, Mr. Dominique Weerts, said ECES was committed to building the capacity of INEC personnel ahead of the 2019 general elections.

According to him, the workshop is organised to provide tools for participants to view elections from an inclusion perspective and bridge the gender gap in the Nigerian electoral system.

He said that ECES would also work in assisting INEC to mine data in order to ensure targeted interventions and provisions of assistive aids for PWDs and foster their inclusion in the electoral process.

Le-Notre said, “The aim of ECES in this workshop is to provide technical assistance to INEC with the aim of strengthening the commission’s capacity in delivering an inclusive, free and fair 2019 general election.

“Global statistics indicate that many people are living with various forms of disabilities across the world, with as high as 10-15 per cent of every population.

“The right to vote and be voted for is one of the most visible gains of democracy. Similarly, the right and freedom of PWD to equally participate in elections with others is provided in both local and international declarations.

“The constitution does not alienate PWD from voting and contesting, and hence measures must be put in place to ensure the society does engage in this discriminate practice.”

Also speaking, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Cross River State, Dr. Frankland Briyai, said the commission had since commenced an aggressive voter education across the country ahead of 2019.

Briyai, who was represented by the Head of Operations Department in the Commission, Mr. Benjamin Igwe, charged the desk officers to make judicious use of the training by acquiring new skills that would enhance their proficiency.

He commended the ECES for partnering with INEC in the capacity building of electoral officers.

Also, the National Chairman, Outreach and Partnership Committee of INEC, Dr. Adekunle Ogunmola, described the training as timely and beneficial to INEC Desk Officers.

Ogunmola, who was represented by the Director of Voter Education and Publicity in the commission, Mr. Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, said it is the fundamental right of every Nigerian citizen, who is 18 years and above, to participate in the election process.