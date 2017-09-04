The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State took a new twist as the two factions of the party clashed over the approval of a $150 million loan request by the state government for the construction of ring roads in the state.

The faction, which is loyal to the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, queried the rationale of the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government for approving the $150 million loan request for the construction of ring roads in the state.

However, the faction led by Nwachukwu Eze directed his members to come out en mass to protest against the construction of the roads. One of the protesters, Chief Ken Igwemba, said the protest was to inform the presidency that they are not happy with the loan approval.

Meanwhile, the Ben Nwobasi-led state executive committee dismissed the protest, calling on all members of the party in the state to disregard the announcement as the party is completely in support of the loan which the National Assembly and the Federal Executive Council (FEC) have approved for the development of the state.

“We are against the protest. We have told our members to disregard Nwachukwu and his group. They are not speaking for APC. What we want is development and that is why the president is not resting on his oars to ensure that he delivers on his promises.

“Anybody who is attacking the president for aiding development in Ebonyi State is anti-people. We must not strangulate the progress and development of our state because we are in opposition in the state. The president has emphasised that he belongs to everybody and belongs to nobody,” he said.