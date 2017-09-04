The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the federal government against “sweeping the allegations against Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police (IGP), under the carpet”.

Isah Misau, senator representing Bauchi central, had accused Idris of collecting bribes from oil companies and banks where police officers are posted to provide security.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the PDP said it was worried over the “deafening silence” of the federal government on the matter.

It said the All Progressives Congress (APC) government refused to act on the allegations levelled against Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The opposition party said the allegations against the IGP are “too weighty” as the police must itself of the accusation.

- Advertisement -

“We are again worried with the deafening silence of APC-led FG on the allegation of corruption against police IG by senator Misau,” the PDP tweeted.

“The N120 billion fraud allegation against the IG of police is too weighty and the police authority must purge itself of this accusation.

“The sudden realisation that senator Misau is a deserter further exposes the complicity of the police force on this matter.

“This allegation must not be swept under the carpet by APC like the ones against the EFCC Ag. chairman, Magu, and others

“The APC-led FG cannot be said to be fighting corruption and at the same time covering up corrupt officers.”

In two reports presented to the senate, the Department of State Services (DSS) said Magu failed “integrity test” and would constitute a liability to anti-corruption war to the Buhari administration.

Magu denied all the allegations.