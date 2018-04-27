A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), United Kingdom chapter, Ibrahim Emokpaire, has expressed desire to be the next national chairman of the party.

Mr Emokpaire made his intention known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The new aspirant may slug it out with the incumbent chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun and the immediate past governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole.

There are indications that a former governor of Cross River State, Clement Ebri, will also run for the position.

Mr Emokpaire said he had what was needed to move the party to the next level.

He also said that he had the capacity to bring lasting peace to the party and to ensure that it continued in power in 2019 and beyond.

Mr Emokpaire, who is a former chairman of defunct Action Congress of Nigeria in the United Kingdom, however, said that the race for the chairmanship was not going to be “a two-horse race.”

The aspirant, also from Edo as the National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun and another aspirant and former governor of the state, Adam Oshiomhole, is a management consultant.

The tenure of Mr Odigie-Oyegun and other executives of the party at all levels would end in June.

The National Convention to elect a new national executive of the party has been scheduled for May 14.

Activities earlier released by the party’s Organising Secretary, Osita Izunaso, indicated that ward congresses would hold on May 2, while appeals that may arise from the exercise would be heard on May 3.

According to the statement, local government congresses will hold on May 5, with appeals arising from the exercise fixed for May 7.

The states are expected to hold their congresses on May 9 to elect executives and entertain appeals on May 10.