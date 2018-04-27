The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has again dispelled rumours of any leadership crisis in the Labour Party (LP), saying Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam remains the authentic national chairman of the party.

The clarification, coming from the electoral commission, has exposed Mr. Mike Omotosho’s claim to the position of the chairmanship of the party as an impostor.

INEC’s position was contained vide a letter, INEC/LEG/PP/14/T/7 dated April 10, 2018, in a respond to complain by a legal firm, Afolabi Fashanu & Co, apparently drawing the attention of the commission to the activities of Omotosho, who is parading himself as the national chairman of the party.

According to INEC’s letter entitled: ‘Re-Impersonation by Dr. Mike Omotosho as Labour Party National Chairman’, the electoral empire said: “Your letter dated January 8, 2018, on the above refers. Please note that the commission’s record and publication on its website has the name of Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam (Baradan Paiko) as the National chairman of Labour Party.”

The letter signed by Mrs. Augusta Ogakwu, the Secretary to the commission, which copies were made available to journalists in Abuja, has however helped to put an end to the misgivings in some quarters about the imaginary factionalisation of the party’s leadership.

Although this is the second time INEC was dispelling the reports of any leadership change in LP within the last five months while giving recognition to Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam‘s-led National Working Committee (NWC).

INEC, had since November last year disowned the rebel group led by the former Rotary Club boss, Omotosho, which announced the purported sacking of Abdulsalam and replacing him as the party’s boss.

Dismissing the actions of the group, the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, noted that the commission has not changed from its recognition of Abdulsalam as the LP chairman.

He added that if that has changed, the commission would have reflected such on its website.

Oyekanmi said: “My brother, just go the website of the commission, and you will see that there has been no effected change on the party’s chairman. If the chairman of the LP has changed, the commission would have done that by effecting such change on its website.

“So, whoever you see his name on the INEC website is the chairman of the LP.”

Despite spirited efforts to impersonate the national chairman, the electoral body has ever prevented the acclaimed LP faction under Omotosho’s chairmanship from attending any of its meetings with chairmen of political parties while Abdulsalam and his NWC members were always accorded full recognition by the commission.