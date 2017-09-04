Shehu Sani, senator representing Kaduna central, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to flush out the non-performing members of his cabinet.

While speaking with journalists on Sunday, the senator urged the president to drop the ministers “who have failed”.

The senator said relieving some ministers of their duties and changing the portfolio of others will help the president serve better.

He said if Buhari had made earlier appointments to “appease” political interests, it is time for him to appoint those who are capable of delivering in line with the vision of his administration.

“One thing the president needs to do which is very important is a need for him to take a proactive stand in order to reset his presidency by looking at his cabinet in totality,” he said.

“Those who have failed should be shown the way out and those who have not been able to perform satisfactorily should be replaced or reshuffled.

“It is time for Mr. President to throw some people out of his cabinet and change the portfolio of some of them so they can help him to perform better. There is mid-term fatigue that exists and the only way out is to bring in capable hands.

“If the first appointment into office was to appease the political interest, I think the president now should appoint those who are capable of delivering the mission, the vision and the programme of his own administration.

“There is a message I’m sending to Mr. President to fumigate and disinfect presidency in the general interest of his own government and also the country as a whole.”