The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Niger on Thursday said it had registered 176,000 in its ongoing continuous voters registration exercise across the state.

Prof. Samuel Egwu, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, disclosed this in an interview in Minna.

He said that already the commission had deployed 742 personnel to political wards across the state to ensure the massive registration of eligible voters.

Egwu explained that the commission had reached out to stakeholders, traditional rulers and leaders of the various political parties to mobilise those who had earlier registered but not collected their permanent voter cards to do so at the commission offices across the 25 local government areas.

He called on eligible residents to take the advantage of the exercise to get themselves registered, to enable them participate in electoral processes.