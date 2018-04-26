Kano State Civil Servants yesterday endorsed the second coming of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, saying that he has performed creditably well in transforming the State into a mega city, within three years of his administration.

In a press statement, issued by the Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, said the State Head of Service, Muhammad Auwal Na’Iya, in company of all the Permanent Secretaries in the state, including all Heads of government departments and agencies, were at the Government House to deliver their message on behalf of the rank and file that they have endorsed Ganduje for second term.

At the solidarity meeting, held at Africa House, Government House, Kano, Na’Iya, enumerated most of his achievements, to include promotion of workers, prompt payment of salaries, as well as training and re-training programmes, among others.

within the state civil service that were possible with the coming of Ganduje into the corridors of power.

“We are appreciative of your effort in abolishing the dichotomy between Degree and HND holders in the state civil service and at the same time, we are grateful for improving healthcare delivery system for the workers in the state,”.

Also, the workers hailed Ganduje for the promotion, backlog from 2013-2018, adding that :”We are paid our salary promptly and have no cause to complain because he took care of our welfare.

According to the Head of Service, over 5,000 workers have so far benefited from training and retraining programmes, in the area of acquiring ICT skills.

“Over N500 Million free-interest loan was disbursed by this administration to civil servants, so as to boost their our morale in curtailing some major problems. We really don’t have much to say but to support your Your Excellency,”.

After enumerating his achievements, Na’Iya disclosed that: “I am saying this on behalf of all the civil servants in the state, that, we are in total support of your ambition, come 2019 election. We are supporting you and we shall continue to support you Sir. You did so many things to us, which warrant for our total support and appreciation.”

Responding, Governor Ganduje assured workers that he would continue to ensure the progress and development of the state civil service.

“I want to assure you that, you are partners in progress. Hence, we must continue to do things that would boost your morale to work harder and strengthen your capacity through training and retraining,” Ganduje assured.

He acknowledged that civil service was the backbone of any government, adding that there is the need to render the necessary support that would assist you in putting in your best towards the development of the state.