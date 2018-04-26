The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State on Thursday said that it would commence training of corps members early to deliver a more credible elections in 2019.

The spokesman for the Commission, Mr Femi Akinbiyi made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency fo Nigeria in Lagos.

Akinbiyi quoted Mr Sam Olumekun, the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) as saying this when he visited the National Youth Service Corps’ (NYSC) Orientation Camp on Wednesday in Lagos.

According to Akinbiyi, Olumekun sought support of the NYSC’s state Coordinator, Prince Mohammed Momoh and the National Orientation Agency to enhance success of the 2019 general elections.

“We thank you for your usual support, the commission will like to improve the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) between us.

“Please, if there is an area we need to fine-tune in the MoU, let us know now, so as to cement the synergy for it to work better in future.

“Since there is an advancement in technology and other issues, we must commence early training of youth corps members on the handling of the smart card readers ahead of the election.

“This time around, we want to devote time to educate the Corps members during their Community Development (CD) activities at various Local Governments,” he quoted Olumekun as saying.

Akinbiyi quoted Momoh, in his response as giving the commitment of NYSC to support INEC in order to deliver acceptable elections in the state.

Meanwhile at the NOA, Akinbiyi said Olumekun commended the state Director of the agency, Mr Waheed Ishola for the support to INEC in a bid to deepen democracy in the country.

“I want to ask you for more support in mobilising Lagosians to participate in the electoral processes ahead of 2019 polls.

“I want the NOA to especially join the Commission in mobilising eligible voters who have abandoned their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to come and claim them.

“I acknowledge the strength of NOA and the fact that INEC cannot do it alone. Our people must participate in electoral process for democracy to thrive.

“The Commission is ready to partner with NOA and other stakeholders in our drive to deliver credible, transparent, free and fair elections in 2019.

“If the last election was rated very high by both local and international observers, we are prepared to deliver a more credible one in 2019 to surpass previous achievement,” the statement quoted the INEC REC as saying.

Ishola, in his response, promised to assist INEC to publicise its activities and mobilise people to participate in the electoral process.

“We shall avail the commission our officials across the local government areas in Lagos State to pubilise your programmes. We have over 207 officials to assist INEC,” the statement quoted Ishola as saying.