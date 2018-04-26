Supporters of former National Chairman of People’s Democratic Party, Senator Ali Modu-Sheriff, are currently at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja.

They were led by a former Deputy National Chairman (South-South) of PDP, Dr. Cairo Ojuigboh.

Ojuigboh was Modu-Sheriff’s deputy when the former governor of Borno State was leading the PDP.

They are currently with Kano State Gvernor, Abdullahi Ganduje; Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello and Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

Also in attendance is Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Modu-Sheriff was earlier scheduled to visit the National secretariat of the party on Thursday to announce his defection to the party, but he was asked to go and register at his ward first.