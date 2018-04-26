About 102,556 Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) in Nasarawa state are yet to be collected.

The Resident Electoral Commission (REC) in Nasarawa state, Dr. Usman Abdurahaman Ajidafba, has revealed.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Lafia, the state capital, the resident electoral commissioner said who expressed concern over the development disclosed that of the 1,148,740 that were registered in the state, 102,556 PVCs were unconnected.

Dr Ajidagba urged residents of the state who are yet to collect their PVCs to come forward and collect them enable vote in the 2019 general elections.

He said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was committed to conducting a peaceful, credible and acceptable election in 2019.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) therefore called on media practitioners in the state to cooperate with the commission to enable it succeed.

Dr Ajidagba, however, appealed to residents of the state that are yet to register and collect their PVCs, to be patients as the ongoing registration was a continuous one, assuring that everybody would not be left out.