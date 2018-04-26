The Independent National Electoral Commission in Osun has released the timetable for the conduct of the state’s September 22 governorship election.

Presenting the timetable to newsmen on Thursday in Osogbo, Mr. Olusegun Agbaje, the newly appointed Osun Resident Electoral Commissioner said election activities would commence on June 23 with the release of “Notice of Election’’ by INEC.

Agbaje said political parties would commence public campaign on June 24 while candidates for elections and their parties would have the opportunities to obtain forms at INEC headquarters from June 25.

The REC said that party primaries and resolution of disputes arising from the primaries would hold from June 24 to July 23.