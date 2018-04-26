A chieftain of the National Conscience Party (NCP), Mr. John Ntang, on Thursday, urged the youth be active in the electoral process with a view to electing leaders of their choice.

Ntang gave the advice in an interview, in Lagos.

He said that the youths represent the active population in the country, with a big role to play in strengthening democracy.

Ntang said that many youths had consistently shunned the process because of lack of faith in it and their frustrations with the system.

He said the way to change the narrative was not to stand aloof, but to actively participate in the process to realise the change they desired.

“The youths are a very important component of our population, and so, they are very central to the growth of democracy

.”Yes, they have frustrations with the system, yes they are disenchanted, but nothing will change if they stand aloof.

“The only way to realise their dreams is for them is to actively participate in the process to elect leaders of their choice,” he said.

Ntang urged the youth to register for voting and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards for participation in elections.

He asked the youth to aspire for political offices to have representation in government.